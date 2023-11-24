MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 779,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVB opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

