MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $137.77 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

