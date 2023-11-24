MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

