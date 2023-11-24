MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

