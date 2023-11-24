Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,302.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,302.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,078.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,056.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,204.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

