MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.45. MINISO Group shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 223,733 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,320,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MINISO Group by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3,909.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,216 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in MINISO Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

