Mizuho Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.