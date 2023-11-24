Mizuho Begins Coverage on ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HSBC cut their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.4 %
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 916,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 335,450 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
