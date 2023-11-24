Mizuho Trims New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Target Price to $47.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 13.49%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

