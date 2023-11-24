Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

