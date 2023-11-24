Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $32,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

