Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

