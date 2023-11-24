Monero Price Tops $169.32 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $169.32 or 0.00443028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $78.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,219.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00184562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00593221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00125310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,362,271 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

