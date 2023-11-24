Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.22 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

