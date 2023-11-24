Moonbeam Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $200.55 million and $8.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,337,256 coins and its circulating supply is 789,240,616 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

