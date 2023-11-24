Morgan Stanley Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $89.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

