Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys C$247,198.08 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,198.08.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

MRG.UN stock opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$509.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.09. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

