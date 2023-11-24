MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) CFO Kristen Actis-Grande Sells 2,886 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

