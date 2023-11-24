MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.92% of MSCI worth $341,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $523.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

