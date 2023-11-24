NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.58. 457,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 699,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 329.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

