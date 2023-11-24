National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 36,470 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.74.
National Research Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
National Research Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 2,921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 126.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Research Company Profile
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Research
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.