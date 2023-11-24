National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 36,470 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.74.

National Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $26,384.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,243,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,559,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,688 shares of company stock worth $117,651. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 2,921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 126.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

