Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 94,876 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $23.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

