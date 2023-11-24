NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004869 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $109.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00056034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,580,233 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,001,257,133 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.78766017 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $131,114,757.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

