Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Shares of TTGT opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.85 million, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.