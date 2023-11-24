Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NKTR stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

