Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) is Pertento Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the quarter. Neogen makes up about 6.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.69% of Neogen worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 161,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.