Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $142.58 million and $2.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,277.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00184588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00597043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00442958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00125700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,685,123,420 coins and its circulating supply is 43,015,100,739 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

