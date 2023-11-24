Netcall (LON:NET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NETFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Netcall Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.89. The company has a market cap of £121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.46).

Netcall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

