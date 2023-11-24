Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.46.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.98 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $153,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $637,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $1,826,659. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

