New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EDU opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.