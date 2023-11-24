Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 222.1% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

