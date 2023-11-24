NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,593,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 840,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.