nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Jill Watts Purchases 4,021 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.46 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,996.66 ($19,734.64).
NIB Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.
NIB Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
About NIB
nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIB
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.