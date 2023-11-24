nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Jill Watts Purchases 4,021 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.46 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,996.66 ($19,734.64).

NIB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Get NIB alerts:

NIB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

Featured Stories

