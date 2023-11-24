NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 249,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,585,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,143,161,000 after buying an additional 1,480,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.0% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $107.68. 377,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

