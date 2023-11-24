Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,091,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,577,681 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nomura by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 599,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 583,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

