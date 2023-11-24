Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60-14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.