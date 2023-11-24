Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60-14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.
Nordstrom Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
