Northern Trust Corp Has $373.82 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Allstate worth $373,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

ALL stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

