Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Dollar General worth $387,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.