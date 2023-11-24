Northern Trust Corp Sells 144,679 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $378,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

