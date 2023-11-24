Northern Trust Corp Sells 188,636 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 188,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $302,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.