Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $374,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

