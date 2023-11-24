NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NWE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 31,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

