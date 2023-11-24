Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Up 2.7%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 2,069,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,668,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

