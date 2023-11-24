O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.03. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $196.11 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.