O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 76,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

