O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,841,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,078,000 after purchasing an additional 171,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,781,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,730,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,375,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 149,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

