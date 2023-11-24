O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 1,280,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

