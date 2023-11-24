O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 1,280,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.