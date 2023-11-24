O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 139,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

