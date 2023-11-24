O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.84. 14,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,783. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

