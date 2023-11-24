O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $79.43. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

